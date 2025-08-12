Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Body Found Hanging in North Delhi Secluded Forest

A decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in a forested area in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla. The police have launched an investigation and are considering various angles, including foul play and suicide. The scene is being preserved for forensic analysis, while the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Updated: 12-08-2025 00:50 IST
In a gripping discovery, authorities unearthed a decomposed body hanging from a tree in a forested area of north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla. Local residents brought the matter to light following a persistent foul odor.

Upon receiving the alert, a police squad from Sarai Rohilla, along with forensic experts and crime team officials, rushed to the location. They secured the vicinity as initial examinations suggested the deceased had been hanging for several days.

Senior police officials indicated suspicious circumstances and confirmed that all angles, such as foul play or suicide, are being thoroughly investigated. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem to ascertain precise details, and inquiries including CCTV reviews and local questioning are actively ongoing.

