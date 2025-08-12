Complex Future of Iran-IAEA Relations Amid Nuclear Tensions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has described upcoming discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as technical and complicated. This announcement precedes the nuclear watchdog's first visit since Iran severed ties in reaction to a June air war with Israel, during which key Iranian nuclear sites were bombed.

Following the conflict, which included U.S. involvement, the IAEA accused Iran of breaching non-proliferation obligations. In response, Iran has redefined its cooperation terms with the agency, requiring approval from its Supreme National Security Council. This could further hinder inspectors' access to Iran's nuclear program, raising concerns about uranium enrichment nearing weapons-grade levels.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi indicated ongoing consultations, although no detailed outcomes have been confirmed. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the temporary suspension of IAEA cooperation, complicating near-term dialogue aimed at reviving the nuclear deal with Washington.

