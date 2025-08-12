Left Menu

Devastating Strikes in Sudan's Darfur: RSF Attacks Displacement Camp

The Rapid Support Forces in Sudan attacked a famine-stricken displacement camp in North Darfur, killing 40 people. The incident is part of an ongoing civil war with the Sudanese army. The RSF's actions have been condemned by local rights groups, highlighting severe violations against defenseless citizens.

Updated: 12-08-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 03:41 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an onslaught on a displacement camp near el-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Monday, resulting in the deaths of 40 individuals, as reported by local rights organizations.

The Emergency Response Rooms group, active at the Abu Shouk displacement camp, revealed on Facebook that the RSF targeted homes within the camp, leaving at least 19 people injured. This camp, accommodating about 450,000 displaced persons, has been a repeated target amid the ongoing conflict.

The ongoing civil war, which erupted in Khartoum in April 2023, has claimed over 40,000 lives and displaced millions. Reports accuse the RSF of further violence in North Kordofan, where over 3,000 families have been displaced, with their properties looted. The Sudanese army claimed victory over the RSF after a day-long clash in el-Fasher.

