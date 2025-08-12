Left Menu

Intel CEO Meets Trump Amid Controversy

U.S. President Trump met Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan after calling for his resignation over ties to Chinese firms. The meeting, attended by key cabinet members, aimed to navigate Intel's ongoing challenges amid debate over corporate governance and U.S. manufacturing priorities in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 04:13 IST
Intel CEO Meets Trump Amid Controversy
Donald Trump

In an unexpected turn, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Monday. The meeting followed Trump's call for Tan's resignation just days prior, citing conflicts of interest with Chinese firms.

Despite Tan's extensive attempts to steer Intel through its financial woes and align with U.S. technological ambitions, his association with Chinese military-linked companies has caused turbulence. The recent discussion with Trump's cabinet members, including Commerce and Treasury secretaries, suggests an effort to align Intel's strategies with U.S. interests.

The session underscores growing concerns about presidential influence over corporate leadership, with similar agreements seen in deals requiring Nvidia and AMD to allocate a portion of their Chinese revenue to the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025