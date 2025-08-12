Intel CEO Meets Trump Amid Controversy

In an unexpected turn, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Monday. The meeting followed Trump's call for Tan's resignation just days prior, citing conflicts of interest with Chinese firms.

Despite Tan's extensive attempts to steer Intel through its financial woes and align with U.S. technological ambitions, his association with Chinese military-linked companies has caused turbulence. The recent discussion with Trump's cabinet members, including Commerce and Treasury secretaries, suggests an effort to align Intel's strategies with U.S. interests.

The session underscores growing concerns about presidential influence over corporate leadership, with similar agreements seen in deals requiring Nvidia and AMD to allocate a portion of their Chinese revenue to the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)