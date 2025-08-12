Intel CEO Meets Trump Amid Controversy
U.S. President Trump met Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan after calling for his resignation over ties to Chinese firms. The meeting, attended by key cabinet members, aimed to navigate Intel's ongoing challenges amid debate over corporate governance and U.S. manufacturing priorities in the tech sector.
In an unexpected turn, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan on Monday. The meeting followed Trump's call for Tan's resignation just days prior, citing conflicts of interest with Chinese firms.
Despite Tan's extensive attempts to steer Intel through its financial woes and align with U.S. technological ambitions, his association with Chinese military-linked companies has caused turbulence. The recent discussion with Trump's cabinet members, including Commerce and Treasury secretaries, suggests an effort to align Intel's strategies with U.S. interests.
The session underscores growing concerns about presidential influence over corporate leadership, with similar agreements seen in deals requiring Nvidia and AMD to allocate a portion of their Chinese revenue to the U.S. government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Questions Nvidia's H20 AI Chips Over Security Concerns
Nvidia's H20 Chips Under Scrutiny: China's Security Concerns Rise
Race for AI Dominance: Nvidia's Strategic Chip Exports to China
China Raises Security Concerns Amid Renewed Nvidia Chip Sales
China Probes Nvidia's AI Chip for Security Risks Amid U.S.-China Tech Tensions