International Affairs Unfold: Peace Deals, Strikes, and Global Politics
Recent global events include a U.S.-brokered peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, significant escalations in Gaza leading to journalist casualties, and strategic meetings among European leaders concerning the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, President Trump has commented on U.S. crime laws and extended tariff lull with China.
The U.S.-brokered peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan marks a significant diplomatic milestone as both nations promise to uphold each other's territorial integrity, concluding a prolonged conflict. The deal, facilitated by the White House, underscores a critical step towards peace in the region.
In Gaza, an Israeli airstrike resulted in the tragic deaths of prominent Al Jazeera journalists, sparking condemrnation from international media and rights organizations. Israel's military claims the strike targeted an alleged Hamas militant leader, though it continues to face global scrutiny over its operations.
European leaders are mobilizing to exert pressure on Russia over the Ukraine conflict ahead of critical discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, tensions persist as President Zelenskiy cautions against any premature peace settlements that might arise from upcoming U.S.-Russia talks.

