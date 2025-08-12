High-Stakes Summit: South Korea and U.S. Boost Economic Security Partnership

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet U.S. President Donald Trump on August 25 in Washington for a pivotal summit aimed at reinforcing their nations' alliance and economic security partnership. Lee's office confirmed the meeting, outlining its significance given the recent shifts in global trade dynamics.

Lee, who recently ascended to the presidency, has prioritized guiding South Korea through the evolving trading landscape prompted by Trump's tariff measures. Enhancing the security alliance to a "future-oriented comprehensive security alliance" will be a focal point, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The summit will also aim to advance a manufacturing partnership, covering sectors such as semiconductors and shipbuilding. This follows last month's tariff deal where South Korean goods face 15% U.S. import duties. Subsequently, Trump indicated an anticipated $350 billion investment commitment from South Korea, to be decided at the summit.

