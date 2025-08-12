Cambodian Migrant Workers Return Home Amid Border Tensions

Amid escalating cross-border tensions, Cambodian migrant workers are making a hasty return from Thailand as the two countries strive to uphold a fragile ceasefire. Initial clashes have resulted in numerous casualties and left thousands displaced, prompting a significant migration back to Cambodia.

Many Cambodians departing Thailand cite fears of violence and rumors about potential government actions as primary reasons for their departure. The Cambodian Ministry of Labour estimates a massive withdrawal of workers, noting an immediate impact on families dependent on the remittances sent from Thailand.

Advocacy groups urge the Cambodian government to offer economic support to returning migrants. Without such measures, families may struggle with debt and financial instability, exacerbating the challenges faced under the ongoing border conflict.

