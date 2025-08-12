Left Menu

Cambodian Migrant Workers Return Home Amid Border Tensions

With rising tensions along the Cambodia-Thailand border, hundreds of thousands of Cambodian migrant workers are returning home. Human rights concerns and unverified rumors are driving the exodus. Workers face uncertainty as they return, raising economic concerns amid ongoing efforts to maintain a fragile ceasefire brokered by Malaysia.

Kamrieng | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:21 IST
Amid escalating cross-border tensions, Cambodian migrant workers are making a hasty return from Thailand as the two countries strive to uphold a fragile ceasefire. Initial clashes have resulted in numerous casualties and left thousands displaced, prompting a significant migration back to Cambodia.

Many Cambodians departing Thailand cite fears of violence and rumors about potential government actions as primary reasons for their departure. The Cambodian Ministry of Labour estimates a massive withdrawal of workers, noting an immediate impact on families dependent on the remittances sent from Thailand.

Advocacy groups urge the Cambodian government to offer economic support to returning migrants. Without such measures, families may struggle with debt and financial instability, exacerbating the challenges faced under the ongoing border conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

