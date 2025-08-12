Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat: Thai Soldier Injured by Landmine Near Cambodian Border

A Thai soldier was severely injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border shortly after a ceasefire agreement was reached. This incident follows multiple injuries from landmines along the border, with Thailand accusing Cambodia of violating the ceasefire and international agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A Thai soldier suffered severe injuries from a landmine near the Cambodian border, the Thai army reported on Tuesday, just days after a ceasefire had been agreed upon by the two Southeast Asian nations. The soldier's left ankle was gravely injured while on a patrol route approximately 1 km from the Ta Moan Thom temple in Thailand's Surin province.

The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a statement from the Thai army. Major-General Winthai Suvaree, a Thai army spokesperson, claimed that the incident provides evidence of Cambodia's breach of both the ceasefire and international mine-ban agreements like the Ottawa Convention.

This is the fourth occurrence in recent weeks of Thai soldiers encountering landmines near the border. All incidents have strained diplomatic relations and have even led to accusations from Thailand that Cambodia planted mines on Thai territory. Cambodia, however, denies these claims, stating that old mines were triggered by soldiers straying from agreed paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

