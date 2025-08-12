Fragile Ceasefire Under Threat: Thai Soldier Injured by Landmine Near Cambodian Border

A Thai soldier suffered severe injuries from a landmine near the Cambodian border, the Thai army reported on Tuesday, just days after a ceasefire had been agreed upon by the two Southeast Asian nations. The soldier's left ankle was gravely injured while on a patrol route approximately 1 km from the Ta Moan Thom temple in Thailand's Surin province.

The injured soldier is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, according to a statement from the Thai army. Major-General Winthai Suvaree, a Thai army spokesperson, claimed that the incident provides evidence of Cambodia's breach of both the ceasefire and international mine-ban agreements like the Ottawa Convention.

This is the fourth occurrence in recent weeks of Thai soldiers encountering landmines near the border. All incidents have strained diplomatic relations and have even led to accusations from Thailand that Cambodia planted mines on Thai territory. Cambodia, however, denies these claims, stating that old mines were triggered by soldiers straying from agreed paths.

