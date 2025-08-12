Russian Delegation Visits Pyongyang for Anniversary Celebrations

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma, will lead a Russian delegation to Pyongyang on August 14-15. The visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of North Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, an event marking the end of World War Two.

The Russian lower house of parliament, which announced the visit, did not disclose the names of other members in the delegation. Volodin, known for being a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, frequently represents Russia in international parliamentary visits.

Earlier this year, Volodin led a delegation to India, continuing to strengthen Russia's diplomatic ties across regions.

