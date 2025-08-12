Urgent Call for Action on Illegal Immigration in Manipur
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasizes the critical need to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh for the state's security. He praises MP Leishemba Sanajaoba for raising the issue in Parliament, stressing its importance for safeguarding Manipur's identity and rights.
Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has voiced the urgency of identifying and deporting illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, highlighting its importance for the state's security and demographic balance.
Singh extended his gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba for courageously raising this issue in Parliament, emphasizing how vital it is for Manipur's future and the cultural and constitutional rights of its people.
Sanajaoba cautioned against conducting the census before resolving the illegal immigration problem, warning it could lead to social unrest. The MP pointed to the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives for immediate action, which have yet to be implemented by the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
