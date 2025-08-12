Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action on Illegal Immigration in Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasizes the critical need to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh for the state's security. He praises MP Leishemba Sanajaoba for raising the issue in Parliament, stressing its importance for safeguarding Manipur's identity and rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:54 IST
Urgent Call for Action on Illegal Immigration in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has voiced the urgency of identifying and deporting illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, highlighting its importance for the state's security and demographic balance.

Singh extended his gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba for courageously raising this issue in Parliament, emphasizing how vital it is for Manipur's future and the cultural and constitutional rights of its people.

Sanajaoba cautioned against conducting the census before resolving the illegal immigration problem, warning it could lead to social unrest. The MP pointed to the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives for immediate action, which have yet to be implemented by the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025