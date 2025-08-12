Assam Expands Administrative Reach with 10 New Co-Districts

In a significant move to strengthen local governance, Assam has announced the creation of 10 new co-districts, increasing the total number to 49, as confirmed by the chief minister's office.

The new administrative blocs will cover regions in Kamrup, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Goalpara. Eight of the co-districts are set for inauguration on Tuesday, with the remaining two scheduled for Wednesday.

This step is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to enhance the efficiency of administrative operations, aiming to bring essential services closer to the populace.

