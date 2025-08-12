Assam Expands Administrative Reach with 10 New Co-Districts
The state of Assam will add 10 new co-districts, bringing the total to 49. This initiative aims to enhance governance and improve public service delivery. The first batch will be inaugurated this week. Co-districts have powers related to land revenue, development, welfare, and disaster management.
In a significant move to strengthen local governance, Assam has announced the creation of 10 new co-districts, increasing the total number to 49, as confirmed by the chief minister's office.
The new administrative blocs will cover regions in Kamrup, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Goalpara. Eight of the co-districts are set for inauguration on Tuesday, with the remaining two scheduled for Wednesday.
This step is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to enhance the efficiency of administrative operations, aiming to bring essential services closer to the populace.
