Left Menu

Assam Expands Administrative Reach with 10 New Co-Districts

The state of Assam will add 10 new co-districts, bringing the total to 49. This initiative aims to enhance governance and improve public service delivery. The first batch will be inaugurated this week. Co-districts have powers related to land revenue, development, welfare, and disaster management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:07 IST
Assam Expands Administrative Reach with 10 New Co-Districts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to strengthen local governance, Assam has announced the creation of 10 new co-districts, increasing the total number to 49, as confirmed by the chief minister's office.

The new administrative blocs will cover regions in Kamrup, Sonitpur, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Goalpara. Eight of the co-districts are set for inauguration on Tuesday, with the remaining two scheduled for Wednesday.

This step is part of the Assam government's broader strategy to enhance the efficiency of administrative operations, aiming to bring essential services closer to the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025