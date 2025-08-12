China's Anti-Dumping Measures on Halogenated Butyl Rubber
China's commerce ministry has released preliminary findings on anti-dumping investigations concerning halogenated butyl rubber imports from Canada, Japan, and India. The probe into India's imports was terminated due to low volumes, while security deposits of up to 40.5% will be imposed on imports from Canada and Japan, starting August 14.
The Ministry of Commerce in China has made public the preliminary results of its anti-dumping investigations involving halogenated butyl rubber imports. These imports, originating from countries such as Canada, Japan, and India, have been under scrutiny, with significant new measures announced.
Following the investigation, the ministry has opted to cease its probe into Indian imports of halogenated butyl rubber due to their minimal volume. This decision marks a key development in the ongoing trade assessments.
However, China will now impose security deposits reaching up to 40.5% on similar imports from Canada and Japan. This measure will be implemented starting on August 14, reflecting China's stance on protecting its market against undue foreign competition.
