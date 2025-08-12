Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Mystery Surrounding Toddler's Death in UP

An 18-month-old boy died after falling off a house roof in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. While the mother claims it was an accident, the boy's grandmother and uncle allege she pushed him due to family disputes. The police are investigating, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

An 18-month-old boy tragically died following a fall from a house roof in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked allegations from the child's grandmother and uncle, who claim that the boy's mother, Shabana, deliberately threw him off the roof amid ongoing family tensions.

The police are currently investigating the matter, with SHO Munish Pratap Singh stating that the boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

