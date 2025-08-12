Tragic Fall: Mystery Surrounding Toddler's Death in UP
An 18-month-old boy died after falling off a house roof in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. While the mother claims it was an accident, the boy's grandmother and uncle allege she pushed him due to family disputes. The police are investigating, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-month-old boy tragically died following a fall from a house roof in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.
The incident has sparked allegations from the child's grandmother and uncle, who claim that the boy's mother, Shabana, deliberately threw him off the roof amid ongoing family tensions.
The police are currently investigating the matter, with SHO Munish Pratap Singh stating that the boy's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Temple Tragedy: Panic and Power Lines Result in Fatalities in Uttar Pradesh
Financial Trail Under Scrutiny: Alleged Foreign-Funded Conversions in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath's Commitment to Public Welfare in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath: The Longest Reigning Leader Transforming Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes: Electrocution Incident Claims Lives at Uttar Pradesh Temple