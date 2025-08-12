Left Menu

Rising Penalties for Milk Adulteration: Government Cracks Down

The Indian government reported Rs 36.72 crore in penalties for 8,815 cases of fake and adulterated milk in the fiscal year 2024-25. Special enforcement drives were conducted during peak seasons, particularly before major festivals. The trend of penalties has been increasing, reflecting intensified regulatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:50 IST
Rising Penalties for Milk Adulteration: Government Cracks Down
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government revealed a steep rise in penalties concerning milk adulteration, with Rs 36.72 crore imposed across 8,815 instances in 2024-25. This marks a significant uptick from prior years.

Minister S P Singh Baghel announced in Parliament that intensive enforcement and surveillance were crucial during high-demand periods. Drives were particularly aggressive around festival seasons to deter adulteration activities.

In-depth analysis of 33,405 milk samples led to over 12,000 cases, highlighting the government's commitment to tackling food safety issues. Penalties progressively increased, indicating an ongoing effort to curb such malpractices in the dairy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025