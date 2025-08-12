Rising Penalties for Milk Adulteration: Government Cracks Down
The Indian government reported Rs 36.72 crore in penalties for 8,815 cases of fake and adulterated milk in the fiscal year 2024-25. Special enforcement drives were conducted during peak seasons, particularly before major festivals. The trend of penalties has been increasing, reflecting intensified regulatory actions.
The government revealed a steep rise in penalties concerning milk adulteration, with Rs 36.72 crore imposed across 8,815 instances in 2024-25. This marks a significant uptick from prior years.
Minister S P Singh Baghel announced in Parliament that intensive enforcement and surveillance were crucial during high-demand periods. Drives were particularly aggressive around festival seasons to deter adulteration activities.
In-depth analysis of 33,405 milk samples led to over 12,000 cases, highlighting the government's commitment to tackling food safety issues. Penalties progressively increased, indicating an ongoing effort to curb such malpractices in the dairy sector.
