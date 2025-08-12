Ceasefire Talks Falter as Conflict Escalates in Gaza

Israeli forces intensified their operations in eastern Gaza City overnight, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, according to eyewitnesses and medical personnel on Tuesday. This escalation coincides with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya's visit to Cairo for discussions on reviving a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.

Negotiations in Qatar previously collapsed in July, with Israel and Hamas each blaming the lack of progress on a proposed 60-day truce and hostage release. Israel has announced plans for a new offensive to retake control of Gaza City, captured after the outbreak of war in October 2023.

This increased military effort is raising international concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the region. Critics, including Israeli military officials, warn of risks to both hostages and soldiers, as well as further civilian hardship. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in the south have caused additional casualties, and malnutrition-related deaths continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)