Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Falter as Conflict Escalates in Gaza

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has claimed over 61,000 Palestinian lives since October 2023, with recent Israeli offensives causing further fatalities and displacement. Ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar face hurdles, as Hamas and Israel remain at odds over military withdrawal and the disarmament of militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:14 IST
Ceasefire Talks Falter as Conflict Escalates in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces intensified their operations in eastern Gaza City overnight, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 individuals, according to eyewitnesses and medical personnel on Tuesday. This escalation coincides with Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya's visit to Cairo for discussions on reviving a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement.

Negotiations in Qatar previously collapsed in July, with Israel and Hamas each blaming the lack of progress on a proposed 60-day truce and hostage release. Israel has announced plans for a new offensive to retake control of Gaza City, captured after the outbreak of war in October 2023.

This increased military effort is raising international concerns about the humanitarian crisis in the region. Critics, including Israeli military officials, warn of risks to both hostages and soldiers, as well as further civilian hardship. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in the south have caused additional casualties, and malnutrition-related deaths continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025