Tragic Altercation at Chhattisgarh Eatery Leaves Three Dead

In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a fatal incident unfolded at a roadside eatery, resulting in the deaths of three men. Police report that a group, including some minors, allegedly stabbed the victims after an argument. The situation escalated late Monday night at Bhoyna, under Arjuni police station limits.

Dhamtari Superintendent of Police, Suraj Singh Parihar, disclosed that among the eight accused, five have been arrested while three minors have been detained. The preliminary investigation suggests the accused were inebriated and engaged in a dispute with the dhaba staff before the arrival of the victims.

The altercation turned violent due to a minor disagreement, leading to one of the accused, Gopi Diwan, allegedly stabbing Alok Singh, Nitin Tandi, and Suresh Hiyal. The accused were promptly apprehended, and a murder weapon was seized. A case has been registered, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)