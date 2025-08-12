Left Menu

UPSC Celebrates a Century of Service: A Legacy of Merit and Fairness

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is celebrating its centenary with year-long events starting October 1. Established in 1926, UPSC symbolizes transparency, fairness, and meritocracy in senior government appointments. Celebrations include a new logo and reforms. Chairman Ajay Kumar emphasizes introspection and future planning in the Commission's legacy.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to commemorate 100 years of its illustrious existence with a series of year-long events, according to an official statement released this Tuesday.

Commencing on October 1, these celebrations are planned to culminate on the same date in 2026. The decision was finalized under the guidance of UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar.

Historically, UPSC has been a beacon of transparency and fairness, ensuring deserving candidates fill senior government roles through a rigorous selection process. The centenary events aim to honor this legacy, launching a logo, tagline, and multiple reforms. Chairman Kumar highlighted the significance of this milestone for future strategic planning.

