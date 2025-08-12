UPSC Celebrates a Century of Service: A Legacy of Merit and Fairness
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to commemorate 100 years of its illustrious existence with a series of year-long events, according to an official statement released this Tuesday.
Commencing on October 1, these celebrations are planned to culminate on the same date in 2026. The decision was finalized under the guidance of UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar.
Historically, UPSC has been a beacon of transparency and fairness, ensuring deserving candidates fill senior government roles through a rigorous selection process. The centenary events aim to honor this legacy, launching a logo, tagline, and multiple reforms. Chairman Kumar highlighted the significance of this milestone for future strategic planning.
