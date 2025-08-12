Delhi Court Questions Travel Expenses of J&K MP for Parliament Session
The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Police to clarify the calculation of travel expenses imposed on J&K MP Engineer Rashid for attending Parliament's session. The case was adjourned as the police counsel was absent. Rashid faces trial for alleged terror funding and has been held in Tihar Jail since 2019.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court sought an explanation from the Delhi Police on Tuesday regarding the computation used to calculate travel expenses for Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament's monsoon session.
The bench, comprising Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Anoop Jairam Bhambhani, requested the breakdown of expenses and scheduled the discussion for August 18. Rashid, who faces a trial in a terror funding case, argued that attending Parliament is part of his public duty and not merely a privilege.
The court has postponed the deliberation as the Delhi Police counsel was absent. Notably, Rashid has incurred Rs 17 lakh in travel expenses during his tenure as an MP. He remains in Tihar Jail following accusations of funding separatist and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
