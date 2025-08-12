Cross-Border Tensions: Bangladeshi Intruder Dies in Meghalaya Incident

A Bangladeshi national died following an attack by villagers in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills. He was allegedly part of a group attempting to abduct a local. The group vandalized property before being thwarted.

Identified as Akram from Jenaghati, the deceased was captured by villagers and later handed over to the police. He succumbed to injuries at Maheshkhola Primary Health Centre.

The incident has raised cross-border tensions, involving Bangladeshi law enforcement personnel. Investigations continue to determine the motives and broader implications.

