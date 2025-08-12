Impeachment Motion Initiates Against Justice Yashwant Varma
The Lok Sabha has initiated impeachment proceedings against Justice Yashwant Varma, an Allahabad High Court judge, following a multiparty notice. A three-member committee has been set up to probe allegations against him, spearheading the rare impeachment process, which requires significant support from parliament members.
- Country:
- India
The impeachment process against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court was set in motion as Lok Sabha admitted a multiparty notice for his removal. Speaker Om Birla established a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the charges.
The parliamentary inquiry panel consists of Supreme Court judge Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya from the Karnataka High Court. The committee is tasked with submitting its findings promptly.
The proceedings began after allegations emerged related to burnt currency found at Varma's official residence, prompting signatures from a significant number of parliamentarians, including key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Ravi Shankar Prasad, indicating bipartisan support for the impeachment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Puts Hold on Case Against Ex-Congress MLA Ajai Rai
Om Birla to IIS Trainees: Uphold Truth, Tech and Trust in New India's Story
Historic Win at the Allahabad High Court Bar Association Elections
Elevation of Five Judicial Officers as Allahabad High Court Judges
Allahabad High Court Directs Hot Meals in ICDS Over Dry Nutrition