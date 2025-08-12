Tragic End: Advocate's Leap in Lajpat Nagar
Phagun Kalra, a 33-year-old advocate in Lajpat Nagar, tragically leapt to his death from a four-storey building. Police discovered a suicide note on him, indicating depression as the primary motive. The event has prompted an investigation by local law enforcement and forensic experts.
In a somber incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, a 33-year-old advocate, Phagun Kalra, allegedly jumped to his death from the terrace of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The local police have identified the deceased, who was a resident and reportedly worked as an advocate in the area.
The unfortunate event came to light following a Police Control Room (PCR) call received at around 1:20 PM, reporting that an individual had fallen from a terrace. Upon arrival, officers from the Lajpat Nagar police station found Kalra's lifeless body on the road, lying in a pool of blood.
A suicide note recovered from Kalra's pocket suggests depression as a potential motive behind his drastic action. The body was transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem examination, while crime and forensic teams inspected the scene. Legal proceedings are underway, authorities confirmed.
