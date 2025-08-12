Left Menu

Tragic End: Advocate's Leap in Lajpat Nagar

Phagun Kalra, a 33-year-old advocate in Lajpat Nagar, tragically leapt to his death from a four-storey building. Police discovered a suicide note on him, indicating depression as the primary motive. The event has prompted an investigation by local law enforcement and forensic experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:41 IST
Tragic End: Advocate's Leap in Lajpat Nagar
advocate
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, a 33-year-old advocate, Phagun Kalra, allegedly jumped to his death from the terrace of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar. The local police have identified the deceased, who was a resident and reportedly worked as an advocate in the area.

The unfortunate event came to light following a Police Control Room (PCR) call received at around 1:20 PM, reporting that an individual had fallen from a terrace. Upon arrival, officers from the Lajpat Nagar police station found Kalra's lifeless body on the road, lying in a pool of blood.

A suicide note recovered from Kalra's pocket suggests depression as a potential motive behind his drastic action. The body was transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem examination, while crime and forensic teams inspected the scene. Legal proceedings are underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025