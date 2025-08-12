Sweeping Arrests During Iran-Israel Conflict: A 12-Day Clampdown
During the 12-day conflict with Israel, Iranian police arrested 21,000 "suspects," citing increased public reports. The conflict prompted a spike in public calls leading to arrests, and included deportations of Afghan migrants. Cyber crimes, such as online fraud, marked cyberspace as a pivotal battlefield.
Iranian police have arrested an overwhelming 21,000 "suspects" over a 12-day period during the nation's recent conflict with Israel, as reported by state media. The arrests were prompted by a public surge in reports, with police ramping up their street presence and setting up additional checkpoints.
The arrests coincide with an increased rate of deportations of Afghan migrants, accused by local authorities of espionage activities for Israel. This clampdown has seen law enforcement detain 2,774 illegal migrants and glean 30 security cases from phone examinations. Notably, 261 individuals were apprehended on suspicion of espionage, along with 172 for unauthorized filming.
Police spokesperson Saeid Montazerolmahdi highlighted an alarming spree of cybercrime during the conflict, indicating that cyberspace became a critical battlefield. Iran's law enforcement addressed over 5,700 cybercrime cases, including online fraud and unauthorized financial activities.
