Border Tensions Flare: Landmine Allegations Threaten Thai-Cambodian Ceasefire

Tensions are escalating along the Thai-Cambodian border as new landmine incidents threaten the fragile ceasefire agreement. Thailand's army warns it may resort to self-defense amid accusations that Cambodian forces are responsible for the recent injuries sustained by Thai soldiers.

The incidents have occurred at disputed areas, with a recent landmine injuring a Thai sergeant near the Ta Muen Thom temple. Thailand claims this is further evidence of Cambodia's breach of the ceasefire and international humanitarian law.

Cambodia, however, staunchly denies these accusations, maintaining that they are committed to the Ottawa Convention's prohibitions on anti-personnel landmines. This ongoing dispute follows historical border tensions between the two nations, with both sides claiming sovereignty over various areas.

