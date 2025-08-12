EU Rallies Around Ukraine's Sovereignty Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks

The European Union has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's sovereignty, expressing concern prior to anticipated discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. EU member states specified that Ukraine should have autonomy in deciding its future, stressing that any peace agreement must adhere to international laws, including respecting Ukraine's sovereignty.

Amid concerns Trump might impose unfavorable peace terms on Kyiv, Putin's forces have reportedly moved further into eastern Ukraine. This escalation, including a new front near Dobropillia, has intensified pressure on Ukraine to concede territories. In response, Ukraine claims progress in the Sumy region, reversing some Russian advancements.

The EU underlined Ukraine's strategic importance to European security, with leaders prepared to enhance security guarantees. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban criticized the EU's position, highlighting internal divisions. Meanwhile, Trump's evolving stance towards Moscow coincides with geopolitical tensions, as Europe worries about U.S. prioritization in peace negotiations.

