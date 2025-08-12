Swiss Seek Star Power in U.S. Trade Talks

The Swiss government might leverage the influence of tennis legend Roger Federer or FIFA President Gianni Infantino to help alleviate the 39% import duty the U.S. has imposed on Swiss goods, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter indicated. Proposed by some politicians, Infantino could serve as a backchannel with U.S. President Donald Trump, who attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in July.

Recognizing Trump's fondness for celebrities, an approach by Federer might sway him, Swiss media suggests. 'We're not against it,' Keller-Sutter told Tele Zueri regarding possible interactions. However, she emphasized that official negotiations with Washington would be spearheaded by the government and expressed uncertainty about the effectiveness of celebrity interventions.

Switzerland remains shocked by the high tariffs, part of Trump's trade reset. Despite possible informal channels, Keller-Sutter hopes for resolution by October, insisting Switzerland won't concede any terms prematurely. The unjustified tariffs harm Swiss companies actively investing in the U.S., a situation she deems unacceptable. Yet, Switzerland's political influence remains limited, complicating negotiations.

