Diplomatic Journeys and Global Commemorations: A Glimpse into August and September 2025

The event diary for August and September 2025 features a myriad of international gatherings and significant dates on the global stage. Highlights include political visits, cultural festivals, and historical anniversaries.

In August, events such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska stand out. Commemorations such as the anniversaries of Pakistan's and India's independence mark significant national milestones.

Moving into September, attention shifts to international elections in regions like Bougainville and Guyana, while the Venice International Film Festival adds a cultural touch. These events spotlight the diverse range of diplomatic, cultural, and historic engagements shaping global interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)