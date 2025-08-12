Global Plea to Alleviate Unimaginable Crisis in Gaza

In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, Australia, and several European allies decried the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, terming it "unimaginable." The urgency of the situation demands immediate intervention to halt a looming famine, the statement expressed.

The coalition of 27 partners, which includes major global players like France, Japan, and the European Union, stressed the necessity of pressuring Israel to permit aid passage. They call for the authorization of international NGO shipments and obstruction removal to enable essential humanitarian operations within the enclave.

This collective appeal underscores the dire lack of resources afflicting Gaza amid escalating tensions. As the situation teeters on the brink of catastrophe, these nations are urging swift action to prevent widespread starvation and mitigate a growing humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)