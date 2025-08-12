Unprecedented Security Set-up Prepared for Independence Day in Delhi

In a bid to ensure a secure Independence Day celebration, more than 10,000 police personnel along with 3,000 traffic officers are being deployed around Delhi's Red Fort, complemented by sophisticated surveillance technologies such as ANPR cameras and drone detection systems.

The security apparatus includes high-tech solutions like under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS), facial recognition technology, and intrusion detection cameras, along with a regulation of movement in restricted zones through stringent access control mechanisms.

Further enhancing the security measures, Delhi Police, in coordination with intelligence agencies, has banned sub-conventional aerial platforms and implemented social media monitoring to counter potential digital threats. Surprise inspections and flag marches are organized to instill public confidence and deter any untoward incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)