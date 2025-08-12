Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Ceasefire Talks Amid Intensified Bombardment

Israeli military actions in Gaza City have intensified, resulting in numerous casualties and global concern. Amid ongoing violence, Hamas leaders are in Cairo for ceasefire discussions despite significant disagreements with Israel over military withdrawals and disarmament. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with increasing deaths due to malnutrition.

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling continued relentlessly in Gaza City, leading to the deaths of at least 11 people, according to eyewitnesses and medics. Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya is scheduled for talks in Cairo to discuss renewing efforts for a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan.

Diplomatic negotiations in Qatar had ended in late July with no resolution as Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the failure to agree on a 60-day truce and hostage release. Prime Minister Netanyahu is prepared to expand Gaza's military occupation, facing international criticism and internal warnings from Israel's military leaders of the potential consequences.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to climb with the health ministry reporting civilian deaths from Israeli strikes and malnutrition. Tensions remain high as diplomatic talks face significant hurdles, particularly over military and governance issues.

