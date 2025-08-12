Farmers Triumph: Punjab Government Withdraws Controversial Land Policy
The Punjab government has retracted its contentious land pooling policy amid pressure from farmer organizations and opposition parties, particularly the BJP. The policy was initially introduced by the AAP government as 'farmer-friendly,' but faced strong protests and legal challenges. BJP leaders celebrated the policy's withdrawal, claiming victory for farmers and laborers.
The Punjab government has decided to withdraw its controversial land pooling policy after facing significant opposition from farmer groups and the BJP.
BJP working president Ashwani Sharma hailed the withdrawal as a major victory for farmers, criticizing the AAP for allegedly intending to seize farmer lands.
BJP leaders accused AAP officials of prioritizing the interests of a builder lobby and have announced celebration rallies following the policy's reversal.
