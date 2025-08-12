Shocking Home Invasion: Elderly Woman Murdered in Her Sleep
In a horrifying robbery in Islamnagar, a 70-year-old woman was murdered when intruders slit her throat during a break-in. Alone in her Mausampur village home, she was the mother of a sub-inspector. Along with killing her, the assailants stole valuables, including gold earrings and a chain.
A terrifying home invasion resulted in the brutal murder of a 70-year-old woman in the Islamnagar area. Police reports indicate that intruders killed the woman by slitting her throat during a late-night break-in.
The victim, identified as Ratan Rani, was alone in her Mausampur village residence. She was the widowed mother of a police sub-inspector stationed in Hapur district. The robbers seized various valuables, including gold earrings and a chain, before fleeing the scene.
The gruesome discovery was made by villagers on Tuesday morning, triggering alarm and distress in the community. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh stated that investigative teams have been formed, and multiple individuals are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.
