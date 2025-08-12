NCST Member Nirupam Chakma Evaluates Developmental Needs in Mizoram's CADC Villages

NCST member Nirupam Chakma embarked on a comprehensive evaluation tour of villages under the Chakma Autonomous District Council in South Mizoram, an official statement disclosed on Tuesday.

The CADC, established in 1972 under the Constitution's sixth schedule, serves to promote the welfare of Chakma tribals. During his visit to several villages—Jamersury, Mandirosora, Ajasora, Golasury, and Longpuighat—Chakma engaged with Village Council members, NGO representatives, and community leaders, addressing a broad spectrum of developmental concerns.

In a meticulous inspection of local schools, healthcare facilities, and infrastructure, issues such as classroom shortages, non-functional toilets, poor roads, and lacking medical amenities were highlighted. Chakma pledged to address these problems with the relevant authorities while also participating in cultural activities and observing the region's religious practices.

