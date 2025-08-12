Legal Showdown: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Challenges Allegations in High-Stakes CBI Case

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has issued a legal notice to the father of a victim from RG Kar, following allegations of case manipulation involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victim's father claimed that Ghosh paid the CBI to close the rape and murder case. Ghosh, visibly upset, refuted the claims and announced his decision on social media to challenge these accusations legally.

Ghosh emphasized that he is already battling two CBI cases unrelated to this incident and questioned the credibility of the allegations against him. He called for a public apology or insists the father substantiate his claims in court within four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)