Legal Showdown: TMC's Kunal Ghosh Challenges Allegations in High-Stakes CBI Case

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has sent a legal notice to the father of an RG Kar victim over allegations of him settling a rape and murder case with the CBI. The victim's father accused the CBI of taking bribes from Ghosh to drop the case. Ghosh demands either an apology or court evidence.

Updated: 12-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:34 IST
Kunal Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has issued a legal notice to the father of a victim from RG Kar, following allegations of case manipulation involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The victim's father claimed that Ghosh paid the CBI to close the rape and murder case. Ghosh, visibly upset, refuted the claims and announced his decision on social media to challenge these accusations legally.

Ghosh emphasized that he is already battling two CBI cases unrelated to this incident and questioned the credibility of the allegations against him. He called for a public apology or insists the father substantiate his claims in court within four days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

