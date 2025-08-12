Supreme Court Relief for Delhi's End-of-Life Vehicle Owners

The Supreme Court's decision to prevent coercive actions against owners of end-of-life vehicles offers significant relief for Delhi-NCR residents, according to city Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The court's directive means authorities will not seize vehicles older than 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol, aligning with the recent efforts by the Delhi government to prioritize pollution levels over vehicle age in classifying end-of-life vehicles.

Minister Sirsa praised the judicial development and thanked the Supreme Court and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for their ongoing advocacy for citizens' rights while maintaining a commitment to improving the capital's air quality.

