Rajasthan High Court's Strong Stance: Curbing the Stray Animal Menace

The Rajasthan High Court has taken significant measures to address the rising issue of stray animals causing disruptions on city roads and highways. The interim directions came after a Supreme Court order concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The Jodhpur bench, hearing a suo-motu case, instructed municipal bodies to conduct special drives to humanely remove stray animals, emphasizing minimal harm. Judicial warnings were issued against those obstructing these efforts, with legal actions, including FIRs, outlined as consequences.

Specific directives include the immediate clearing of strays from key areas like AIIMS and district courts. The court asserted that individuals could feed stray animals only at designated shelters to maintain public safety and enhance shelter environments for humane management.

