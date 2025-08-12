Left Menu

Rajasthan High Court's Strong Stance: Curbing the Stray Animal Menace

The Rajasthan High Court has issued directives to curb the growing issue of stray animals on roads, following increasing incidents of attacks and fatalities. Municipal bodies are tasked with removing strays, and feeding is restricted to designated shelters. Public safety and humane treatment are priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has taken significant measures to address the rising issue of stray animals causing disruptions on city roads and highways. The interim directions came after a Supreme Court order concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The Jodhpur bench, hearing a suo-motu case, instructed municipal bodies to conduct special drives to humanely remove stray animals, emphasizing minimal harm. Judicial warnings were issued against those obstructing these efforts, with legal actions, including FIRs, outlined as consequences.

Specific directives include the immediate clearing of strays from key areas like AIIMS and district courts. The court asserted that individuals could feed stray animals only at designated shelters to maintain public safety and enhance shelter environments for humane management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

