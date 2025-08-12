Webinar Explores India-UK CETA Gains for Indian Mineral and Aluminium Sectors

The Ministry of Mines today organised a high-level webinar titled “India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and Benefits to the Indian Mineral Sector”, aimed at exploring trade, investment, and innovation opportunities arising from the upcoming free trade pact between India and the United Kingdom.

The session, chaired by Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, served as a platform to connect government officials, industry leaders, and trade representatives in the mineral sector. Shri Shakil Alam, Economic Adviser (Mines), moderated the proceedings, which saw active participation from senior officials of the Ministry, representatives of the High Commission of India (HCI) in London, and leaders from key industry associations including the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), Aluminium Association of India (AAI), Aluminium Secondary Manufacturers Association (ASMA), and the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI). Notified private exploration agencies and several prominent industry stakeholders also attended.

Market Access and Aluminium Sector Opportunities

In his keynote address, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao underscored the potential of India-UK CETA to expand market access for the Indian mineral sector—particularly the aluminium industry, which stands to gain from reduced tariffs, improved competitiveness, and direct entry into the UK market. He stressed the importance of understanding UK market needs through targeted roadshows and called for enhanced research and development (R&D) collaboration to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

A detailed presentation on the opportunities for the Indian aluminium industry post-CETA was delivered by Shri Rajiv Kumar, CEO (Aluminium), Vedanta Group, representing the Aluminium Association of India. He outlined how tariff reductions, technology exchange, and improved supply chain access could enable Indian producers to increase their footprint in the UK and Europe.

Industry Leaders Welcome Trade Pact

Industry leaders, including Shri B.P. Singh (CMD, NALCO), Shri Rajesh Kumar (CEO, BALCO), and Shri B.K. Bhatia (DG, FIMI), welcomed the trade agreement as a means to unlock new opportunities for both primary and secondary aluminium producers. Representatives from Hindalco, ASMA, and MRAI also shared strategies to leverage the pact for expanding exports, boosting recycling capabilities, and enhancing value-added production.

Dr. Anupam Agnihotri, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC), highlighted how institutional R&D cooperation could be deepened under the agreement. He emphasised technology-driven solutions, innovation, and sustainability as key enablers for long-term growth in the sector.

R&D and Innovation Collaboration

Speaking from London, Ms. Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Minister (Economic), HCI, stressed that India’s mineral industry should focus on specific product demands in the UK to optimise market access gains. She also underlined the significant potential of bilateral innovation partnerships, pointing to the dedicated chapter on innovation in the CETA framework as a foundation for future collaboration in sustainable mining, green aluminium production, and advanced material processing.

Strong Industry Engagement

The webinar witnessed robust industry engagement, with over 230 participants from across India’s mineral sector taking part. Discussions touched on:

Export potential of Indian aluminium to UK markets post-CETA.

Tariff advantages and their role in improving price competitiveness.

Joint R&D projects for sustainable production technologies.

Opportunities for SMEs in the mineral value chain to integrate into UK supply networks.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance as a market entry prerequisite.

The Ministry of Mines reiterated its commitment to work closely with industry bodies to ensure the Indian mineral sector fully capitalises on the trade agreement’s provisions. With the India-UK CETA poised to boost economic cooperation, industry leaders expressed optimism that the partnership will drive export growth, innovation, and global competitiveness for Indian minerals and metals.