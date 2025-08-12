Left Menu

Odisha Sets New Standards: AI to Monitor Government Employee Punctuality and Performance

The Odisha government is implementing AI-based attendance checks to monitor punctuality and performance of state employees. Discussions, led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, addressed accountability, corruption, and institutional improvements. A 15-day work schedule and departmental reviews are planned to ensure efficiency and integrity across government offices.

Updated: 12-08-2025
The Odisha government has unveiled a strategic plan to enhance the punctuality, efficiency, and integrity of state government employees through upcoming measures that include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for attendance verification. Chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, a meeting with all secretaries highlighted this initiative as part of a comprehensive strategy to improve administrative performance.

The meeting addressed various issues, such as enforcing punctuality and evaluating the work performance of government officials, with discussions on early retirement for those not meeting standards. An AI-based system is projected to begin at Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavel Bhawan, before rolling out statewide. The State Electronics and IT Department has been tasked with spearheading this technological initiative.

Furthermore, corruption's various facets, such as transparency and accountability failures, were critically analyzed. Strengthening vigilance in procurement and service delivery was emphasized. The implementation of the Chief Minister's Dashboard for active project monitoring and District Collector-led reviews of major projects was also part of the comprehensive dialogue aimed at fostering an accountable governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

