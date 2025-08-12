Left Menu

Land Dispute in Haryana: Woman Set Ablaze by Family

A shocking incident in Haryana's Nuh district saw Mubeena, a woman, suffer 65 per cent burn injuries after being set on fire by her brothers-in-law amid a long-standing land dispute. Her husband, Ali Sher, reported that the conflict had a history of violence. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific incident in Haryana's Nuh district, a woman identified as Mubeena sustained severe burn injuries after allegedly being set on fire by her brothers-in-law. The attack is linked to a prolonged land dispute, according to local police reports.

Ali Sher, Mubeena's husband, said the clash with his brother has been violent at times. On Monday, the conflict escalated as his brothers allegedly beat him and then aggressively attacked his wife with an inflammable substance.

Mubeena's screams drew the attention of neighbors who rushed to her aid, transporting her to a hospital where she remains in serious condition. SHO Jasvir Singh confirmed her condition, noting legal actions will follow as she recovers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

