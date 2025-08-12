Left Menu

Russian Advances in Ukraine: Summit Looms Amid Tensions

Russian soldiers made significant advances in eastern Ukraine ahead of a high-stakes summit between President Putin and President Trump. European leaders worry about peace terms imposed without honoring Ukraine's sovereignty, while Ukrainian forces face pressure. The summit's outcome remains uncertain as tensions mount amidst calls for a fair resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:14 IST
In a significant escalation, small bands of Russian soldiers have pushed further into eastern Ukraine as tensions rise ahead of a critical summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. The European Union expresses concerns over potential peace terms that might compromise Ukraine's sovereignty.

The advancement near the town of Dobropillia highlights Russia's ongoing campaign to seize full control of the Donetsk region. Ukraine's military, stretched thin from years of conflict, dispatched reserves to counter the incursion, facing challenging combat against the advancing Russian forces.

With the summit set to take place in Alaska, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stress the importance of involving Ukraine in negotiations, emphasizing that a lasting peace must comply with international law and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

