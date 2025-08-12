Tragic Case in Kerala: Alleged Forced Conversion Leads to Death

The death of a 23-year-old teacher training student in Kerala has sparked significant controversy and political outrage. The BJP has characterized the incident as one of the state's starkest examples of forced religious conversion.

Sona Eldose's family claims that she was pressured to convert to Islam by her boyfriend, Rameez, and his relatives. This pressure allegedly culminated in Sona taking her own life last Saturday at her residence in Kothamangalam.

Her mother asserts that while a marriage proposal had been made contingent on conversion, Sona ultimately refused, particularly amid allegations against Rameez in a trafficking case. The BJP has demanded firm action from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has called for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency.