Odisha CM Reaffirms Commitment to Women's Safety and Law Enforcement

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the state's zero-tolerance policy on women's safety in a meeting with senior officers. He instructed police to enhance measures for public safety, particularly for women and children, while also planning to combat illegal activities and strengthen the police force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:39 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has emphasized the state's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on women's safety, declaring the law and order situation under control during a recent high-level meeting.

Majhi, along with key state officials, analyzed a 15-year crime data trend showing a reduction in criminal activities, thanks to effective policing. The Chief Minister urged police to remain vigilant, particularly concerning women's safety, and announced plans to fortify measures in educational areas.

The CM commended the Odisha Police for their work in combating illegal activities, such as arms trafficking and sand smuggling, and proposed the creation of a Special Police Recruitment Board to fill vacancies. Emphasizing stricter action against brown sugar smuggling, Majhi's meeting highlighted the state's strategy for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

