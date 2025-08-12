Gruesome Attack Shocks Thane: BJYM Leader and Cousin Killed
In Maharashtra's Thane district, BJYM vice-president Prafulla Tangadi and his cousin Tejas were murdered by masked assailants at Tangadi's office. The attack's motive is unclear, and 12 individuals are named in the FIR. Police have detained two persons for questioning as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident, Prafulla Tangadi, a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with his cousin Tejas, was brutally killed by unidentified attackers in Thane's Bhiwandi district.
The assailants, masked and armed, executed the attack at Tangadi's office, leaving the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the murder, having already detained two suspects for questioning.
The incident has drawn swift condemnation from local BJP leaders, who are pressing for the attackers' arrest and thorough investigation, while the expanded investigation names 12 suspects in the FIR.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- attack
- BJYM
- Prafulla Tangadi
- murder
- crime
- police
- BJP
- Maharashtra
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Tale of Caste Discrimination: IT Professional Murdered
Police Crack Down on Trafficking Racket in Maharashtra
Politically Charged Video Claims Disputed by Delhi Police
Teenage Suspect Shot and Captured After Attacking Police Officer
Dramatic Police Encounter in Meerut: Two Notorious Criminals Arrested