Gruesome Attack Shocks Thane: BJYM Leader and Cousin Killed

In a chilling incident, Prafulla Tangadi, a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), along with his cousin Tejas, was brutally killed by unidentified attackers in Thane's Bhiwandi district.

The assailants, masked and armed, executed the attack at Tangadi's office, leaving the victims dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the murder, having already detained two suspects for questioning.

The incident has drawn swift condemnation from local BJP leaders, who are pressing for the attackers' arrest and thorough investigation, while the expanded investigation names 12 suspects in the FIR.