Furious Fare Feud: Multiple Arrests After Auto-Rickshaw Driver Assault

An auto-rickshaw driver was critically injured in an assault triggered by a fare dispute in the Ravi Nagar area, according to the police.

The altercation over a Rs 10 fare culminated in the brutal attack near a petrol pump. The driver, Vipin, had informed his family of the quarrel, who arrived at the scene only to witness Vipin being beaten by a group of more than six men using sticks. Attempts to intervene by family members were met with violence, and the assailants fled the scene after issuing threats, police reported.

An FIR was subsequently filed at the Sector 9A police station. Authorities have detained two individuals, Ram Vishal Dubey from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and Laxman from Gurugram's Krishna Colony, in connection with the attack. The police continue efforts to locate other involved suspects, citing the fare dispute as a motive behind the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)