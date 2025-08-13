U.S.-China Trade Talks: Navigating Economic Futures

U.S. trade officials are slated to reconvene with their Chinese counterparts within the next two to three months to deliberate on the economic future between the countries. This announcement comes from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a day following the Trump administration's decision to extend the suspension of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports for 90 more days.

In a revealing interview on the 'Kudlow' show on Fox Business Network, Bessent emphasized that the U.S. requires significant headway on controlling fentanyl flows, potentially taking 'months, if not quarters, if not a year,' before any tariff reductions on China could be contemplated.

