South Korea's Former First Lady Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

In a significant development within South Korea's political landscape, former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested following a court-issued warrant. The arrest comes amid a wide-reaching investigation into graft, which Kim strongly denies. Her detention marks a historic moment as she becomes the first former first lady in the nation to face arrest.

Clad in a black suit, Kim arrived at the court without responding to reporters' questions, later awaiting the ruling at a Seoul detention center. The charges against her, which include stock fraud, bribery, and influence peddling, could result in years of imprisonment. Notably, she allegedly failed to disclose a luxury Van Cleef pendant during a 2022 NATO summit in financial disclosures, raising legal concerns.

The prosecution argues that her arrest was crucial to prevent potential evidence tampering. In contrast, Kim's defense maintains that a pendant she wore was a fake from Hong Kong. Her husband's trial continues concurrently, with charges including insurrection that could carry severe penalties.