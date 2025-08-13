Left Menu

South Korea's Former First Lady Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

Former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on accusations of graft. She is the only former first lady in South Korea to be arrested and joins her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, in detention. The allegations involve stock fraud, bribery, and influence peddling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 03:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 03:08 IST
South Korea's Former First Lady Arrested Amid Corruption Probe

In a significant development within South Korea's political landscape, former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested following a court-issued warrant. The arrest comes amid a wide-reaching investigation into graft, which Kim strongly denies. Her detention marks a historic moment as she becomes the first former first lady in the nation to face arrest.

Clad in a black suit, Kim arrived at the court without responding to reporters' questions, later awaiting the ruling at a Seoul detention center. The charges against her, which include stock fraud, bribery, and influence peddling, could result in years of imprisonment. Notably, she allegedly failed to disclose a luxury Van Cleef pendant during a 2022 NATO summit in financial disclosures, raising legal concerns.

The prosecution argues that her arrest was crucial to prevent potential evidence tampering. In contrast, Kim's defense maintains that a pendant she wore was a fake from Hong Kong. Her husband's trial continues concurrently, with charges including insurrection that could carry severe penalties.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025