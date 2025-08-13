South Korea's Former First Lady Arrested Amid Corruption Probe
Former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested on accusations of graft. She is the only former first lady in South Korea to be arrested and joins her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, in detention. The allegations involve stock fraud, bribery, and influence peddling.
In a significant development within South Korea's political landscape, former first lady Kim Keon Hee has been arrested following a court-issued warrant. The arrest comes amid a wide-reaching investigation into graft, which Kim strongly denies. Her detention marks a historic moment as she becomes the first former first lady in the nation to face arrest.
Clad in a black suit, Kim arrived at the court without responding to reporters' questions, later awaiting the ruling at a Seoul detention center. The charges against her, which include stock fraud, bribery, and influence peddling, could result in years of imprisonment. Notably, she allegedly failed to disclose a luxury Van Cleef pendant during a 2022 NATO summit in financial disclosures, raising legal concerns.
The prosecution argues that her arrest was crucial to prevent potential evidence tampering. In contrast, Kim's defense maintains that a pendant she wore was a fake from Hong Kong. Her husband's trial continues concurrently, with charges including insurrection that could carry severe penalties.
