Mexico has stepped up its involvement in global anti-drug efforts by expelling 26 cartel leaders to the United States. These high-ranking figures were handed over as part of an ongoing U.S.-Mexico collaboration aimed at dismantling dangerous criminal networks responsible for trafficking narcotics across borders.

Among those extradited is Abigael González Valencia, a prominent figure within the 'Los Cuinis' faction closely allied with the infamous Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). This group plays a key role in directing narcotics across the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting both nations to take concerted action.

The operation signifies a deepening commitment from Mexican leaders to tackle organized crime more aggressively while emphasizing respect for national sovereignty amidst external pressures for military intervention. Cooperation between these neighboring countries is crucial in stemming the tide of drug-related violence and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)