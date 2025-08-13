Cross-Border Extraditions: Nations Unite Against Cartel Violence

Mexico extradited 26 suspected cartel members to the U.S., responding to President Trump's pressure to combat drug organizations more aggressively. The joint statement by Mexico's attorney general and security ministry highlighted the legal proceedings against these individuals, known for their ties to major drug networks.

This extradition marks the second large-scale transfer this year, following a similar operation in February. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum navigates a complex diplomatic landscape as she balances U.S. expectations and seeks to prevent unilateral military actions within her borders.

The transfer involved key figures from notorious groups like the Jalisco New Generation and Sinaloa cartels. The U.S. Embassy praised the binational effort to enhance security and justice, facilitating President Trump's broader campaign against drug-related violence tied to the fentanyl trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)