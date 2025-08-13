Judge Orders Restoration of Federal Grants to UCLA Amid Controversy
A U.S. judge ruled against the Trump administration's suspension of federal grants to UCLA, due to violations of a previous injunction. The suspension stemmed from university protests perceived as antisemitic. The decision is part of wider concern over academic freedom, with significant settlements impacting other universities.
A U.S. District Judge, Rita Lin, has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal grants suspended for UCLA. This ruling follows accusations that the administration's actions violated a prior injunction related to grant terminations at the University of California system.
Judge Lin's decision comes amid a backdrop of controversy surrounding campus protests perceived as antisemitic, with critics alleging the government misrepresents opposition to Israel's policies as antisemitism. The suspension threat followed pro-Palestinian student protests.
The ruling highlights ongoing debates over free speech and academic freedom, notably amidst settlement discussions with other prestigious universities. Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the administration's approach, calling it extortion. Broader concerns about bias and the lack of equivalent government probes into Islamophobia remain prominent.
