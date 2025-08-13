Najib's Home Detention Debate: Court Dismisses Attorney-General's Appeal

Malaysia's highest judicial authority has firmly rejected a legal motion by the attorney-general aimed at halting former Prime Minister Najib Razak's efforts to obtain a royal document. The document, according to Najib, could pave the way for him to serve his prison sentence in the comfort of his residence.

Najib Razak, who has been incarcerated since August 2022 due to his involvement in the notorious 1MDB financial debacle, continues to seek legal avenues to enforce a royal decree. He insists this decree, issued by the then-monarch as a form of clemency, grants him the right to house detention.

The controversy over Najib's potential home confinement continues, raising questions about the interplay between judicial processes and royal pardons in Malaysia's legal landscape. The court's refusal to allow the attorney-general's appeal marks a significant turn in Najib's ongoing legal battles.