Tragedy in Amethi: Fatal Police Vehicle Accident Raises Safety Concerns

A 34-year-old woman, Anjum Bano, was killed in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, after being hit by a speeding police vehicle that lost control. The accident happened near Chetara village as she sat by the roadside. Despite the region's open-defecation-free status, accidents during outdoor sanitation activities persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident unfolded early Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district when a speeding police vehicle allegedly struck and killed a 34-year-old woman. The incident adds to growing safety concerns in an area declared open-defecation free.

Police reports from the Mohanganj station detail how Anjum Bano, a resident of Chetara village, was struck as she sat by the roadside having gone out around 4 a.m. Her family rushed her to a hospital in Tiloi, where she was declared dead by attending physicians.

Mohanganj Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar noted ongoing legal proceedings as the body has been sent for postmortem. The incident underscores persistent safety risks despite official claims of improved sanitation facilities. A prior tragic accident was noted in August when another local resident died in similar circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

